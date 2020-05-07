Council directs staff to clear way for playgrounds, courts, other facilities to be used
The city of Lakeville is in the process of opening some of its Parks and Recreation Department facilities at the direction of the City Council on Monday, as the state eases out of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Those looking to use these facilities might want to take a bathroom break at home before heading out since only portable restrooms will be available for use.
City staff will work this week to prepare opening tennis courts, pickleball courts, the mini golf course and the disc golf course to have them ready for use as soon as it’s feasible.
The city is encouraging people to be patient as parks staff makes these efforts, especially the opening of playgrounds.
The council discussed the idea of having these facilities open by May 8, but opted for “when feasible” to give staff the flexibility to work around any issues it might encounter.
Playgrounds will likely take the longest time to open since many play structures are co-located at Lakeville Area School District facilities. Council members expressed interest in coordinating this effort with the school district as far as timing and assembling informational guidance for their use.
City staff suggested putting up signs at the playground structures that say “Playgrounds are not sterilized, play at your own risk,” in addition to issuing information on its website and social media.
Of primary concern is community transmission of COVID-19, which for most people, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
There have been 7,851 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and 455 deaths in Minnesota as of Tuesday.
Slated to be open in the near future are 45 playgrounds, three tennis court sites, one pickleball site, the mini golf course, and the disc golf course, which is on District 194 property.
City staff suggested that the city’s nine restroom facilities at parks remain closed due to budgetary and staff constraints, according to City Administrator Justin Miller.
The council agreed to place portable restrooms at these locations and other parks that typically have portable restrooms in the summer months.
Parks and Recreation Director John Hennen said the cost to maintain portable restrooms would be less than the permanent facilities, but he didn’t have specific amount of savings calculated.
The portable restrooms are typically cleaned four times a week by a contracted provider, while in normal operations the city’s permanent restrooms would be cleaned daily, according to Hennen.
Hennen said this about the time of year that permanent restroom facilities would be open since youth and adult team sports leagues would be using city fields.
But since these leagues have been canceled this spring, the need is not there.
When speaking about opening playgrounds, Council Member Joshua Lee said he’d like for the city to do this right with the appropriate safety education and information.
With the information, Lee said the city should try to create a culture of self-responsibility and respect for those in the community also using the facilities.
Hennen said the city has already developed information for a sign that would be placed the pickleball courts, and they would work on similar information signs for tennis courts and the playgrounds.
Council members also asked city staff to look into providing more hand sanitizing stations at the parks.
Council Member Luke Hellier said he is foreseeing a lot of complaints of not having the permanent bathrooms open.
Another decision the council will have to make is when to open the city’s beaches at Antlers Park and Orchard Lake.
The beaches are typically opened around Memorial Day, which is May 25 this year.
The city will revisit the issue of opening the beaches at its May 18 regular council meeting.
Hellier proposed that the May 18 meeting be held in the City Hall Council Chambers with the public allowed to attend, but the council backed off that idea since that was the day Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order was set to expire.
The May 18 meeting will be conducted on Zoom videoconference.
The first meeting of the council that members agreed would work toward being in person would be the May 26 work session that would be held in the Council Chambers to maintain the proper social distance.
The council will allow people to contribute comments at that meeting via video or phone conference options. It is still looking at how to provide in-person public access to meetings.
Information about providing comment at city meetings is at each meeting agenda at lakevillemn.gov.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.