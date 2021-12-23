Rich Larson, longtime Oak Hills staff member, in rehabilitation facility
Oak Hills Elementary School teacher Rich Larson suffered a traumatic brain injury when he fell on ice on Dec. 9, and was moved Tuesday from intensive care to a rehabilitation facility where he will spend at least the next three weeks, his wife Vicki told KARE-11 this week.
Larson has taught for 28 years in the district, and a GoFundMe online campaign has raised over $27,000 for the family to help pay for medical expenses as of Thursday. It had a goal of raising $1,000, which it received from just one anonymous donor.
Vicki Larson told KARE-11 she was grateful for the outpouring of support.
Rich Larson was injured when he fell on the ice while preparing to go ice fishing, according to the GoFundMe campaign.
“At this stage, we do not know how long his recovery will be,” the page said. “What we do know is that this family is incredibly special; always faithful and generous in sharing what they have. All they have asked for is prayers and they are so grateful for that above all else.”
Oak Hills Principal Wade Labatte said Larson is a beloved member of the teaching staff and the community.
He said Larson is making incremental progress in his recovery, but has a long road ahead of him.
“Please keep Rich, and his family, in your thoughts and prayers,” Labatte said.
Larson started his work in the Lakeville Area School District in 1993 at Cherry View Elementary. He became an Oak Hills Elementary teacher in fall 1999.
Mike Toscano, the father of two daughters who were in Larson’s classes at Oak Hills, wanted to get the word out about the GoFundMe, so he contacted KARE-11 and Sun Thisweek.
He said that Larson has given so much to the community, and that other people can now give back to him.
Toscano said his family moved to Lakeville in 2017 to enroll in District 194 after his oldest daughter, Addie Marsolek was bullied at her old school.
“Mr. Larson was probably one of the first friendly faces we met,” Toscano said. “He made Addie like school again. That was our first real taste of Lakeville.”
Addie is in ninth grade and her sister, Nora Marsolek, is in fifth grade.
Toscano said that Nora fondly remembers having Larson as a teacher. When they had to go to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nora he had a birthday during that time and was unable to celebrate with her classmates in person.
On her birthday, Larson drove to her house, gave her a birthday card, and went for a walk with the family.
“One of the biggest things about Mr. Larson is he relates to the kids,” Toscano said. “Mr. Larson is a big part of the community. A lot of people want to return the favor and take care of him. He spent 28 years taking care of our kids. It’s good to see the community rally around him.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
