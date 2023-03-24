Students from Eastview Elementary and Century Middle School in Lakeville recently recognized for their STEM skills as winners of the 2022-23 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.

The Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a yearlong project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios. Students broaden their creativity, math, science, and engineering skills throughout the program and share their ideas in a final presentation. This ninth annual program experienced record-breaking participation numbers this year – including more than 120 teachers and 5,000 students from five states and two continents, according to a news release.

Tags

Load comments