Students from Eastview Elementary and Century Middle School in Lakeville recently recognized for their STEM skills as winners of the 2022-23 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.
The Minnesota Zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a yearlong project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios. Students broaden their creativity, math, science, and engineering skills throughout the program and share their ideas in a final presentation. This ninth annual program experienced record-breaking participation numbers this year – including more than 120 teachers and 5,000 students from five states and two continents, according to a news release.
Experts from the Minnesota Zoo selected the top projects to advance to the exhibition round. Student teams presented their projects to a panel of judges comprised of staff from the Zoo, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals. The top three projects at the elementary, middle and high school levels were awarded at the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge Exhibitions between March 6-10. Student teams were awarded prizes for the conservation, innovation, teamwork and zookeeper categories.
A project by students from Jennifer Noreault’s classroom at Eastview Elementary earned second place: Enrichment Design. Two projects by students from Jen Bolson and Jessica Borsenberger’s classes at Century Middle School earned third place: Enrichment Design and first place: Enrichment Design for the 2023 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedicated students and teachers who participated in the award-winning ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge,” said John Frawley, director of the Minnesota Zoo and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation. “This program challenges students to think critically and gives them the opportunity to demonstrate their creative problem-solving skills. The Minnesota Zoo is a wonderful place for STEM learning.”
This year, students were challenged to use learned STEM concepts to design a renovated exhibit for the endangered, nocturnal and highly tactical mammal, the Malayan tapir. Students were evaluated on their research skills, uniqueness of ideas, plans for implementing the solution and overall presentation.
“The Zoo provides a phenomenal environment to foster student interest in STEM concepts and bring learning to life,” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at Flint Hills Resources. “STEM is everywhere at the Minnesota Zoo. We are grateful for this longstanding partnership and opportunity to inspire students to build these critical skills. We thank the students, teachers and our partners at the Minnesota Zoo for another incredible year of problem-solving.”
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge is made possible by a partnership dating back to 1989 between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources.
