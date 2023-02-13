Students taking a new course at Lakeville South High School finished their first semester by throwing a salad party. They harvested and ate lettuce and herbs that they grew inside their school through hydroponics. They learned about this method of growing food in their Environmental and Biomedical Engineering class, which is part of the STEM Academy program.

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil. It can be done indoors or outdoors all year long and uses less water than traditional soil-based systems like farming. It is also space-efficient, taking up less space than gardening or farming in soil.

