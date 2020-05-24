Century Middle School sixth-graders were unable to do the school’s annual bike trip from Welch to Cannon Falls together, so some students and their parents still took on the challenge from their teachers to either bike and be active or do the actual field trip on their own.
Lakeville students pedal good fun
- Photos from Century Middle School Twitter
