Students at dozens of Minnesota schools, including about 100 at Lakeville North High School (above) and a similar number at Lakeville South High School, walked out at 1 p.m. Monday to protest racial injustice and the killing of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer. The walkout was organized by Minnesota Teen Activists. Lakeville Area School District administrators didn’t stop students who chose to participate, and some staff members were present during the event. The event at Lakeville North included speeches, music and chanting.
Lakeville students let their voices be heard
- Photos by Tad Johnson
