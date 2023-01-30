CNA Course_Fountains at Hosanna_1.jpg

LinK12 Lakeville’s online Certified Nursing Assistant course allows LinK12 Lakeville and Lakeville North and Lakeville South high school students to gain hands-on experience at The Fountains at Hosanna senior living home. 

 

 Photo from the Lakeville Area School District

High school students are gaining early experience and getting the chance to enter the health care field before they even graduate. This is happening in LinK12 Lakeville’s online Certified Nursing Assistant course, which is new this school year. 

Students from LinK12 Lakeville and Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools are taking the online course, which includes hands-on experience at The Fountains at Hosanna senior living home. 

Tags

Load comments