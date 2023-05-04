Thirteen Lakeville North and 17 Lakeville South high school students participated in the annual A Vous la Parole French speaking contest held in Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, April 18. Sponsored annually by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French, with the support of the University of Minnesota Department of French and Italian, the contest recognizes excellence in French speaking skills. This year’s contest drew 404 entries among students in grades 7-12. 

The various categories include prose and poetry recitations, theater presentations, song performances, extemporaneous reading, extemporaneous conversation, as well as original skits. Students are given ratings based on a four-star system with four stars earning them a blue medal, three stars earning a red medal, and two stars earning a white medal. All participants receive a certificate of participation regardless of their particular rating. 

