The following Lakeville South High School students participated in this year’s A Vous la Parole French speaking contest: (from back left) Abby Maatz, Sophia Weers, Logan Curren, Stephanie Beleyi, Ethan Wohlhuter, Emily Haux, Jacob Mastre, Zoey Lingenfelter, Logan Lin, Adriana Bahrke, An Nguyen, (from front left) Adeyla Hoenck, Charlotte Frederickson, Madyson Brotzel, Sirri Tayim, Faadumo Mohamed, Adna Ali.
The following Lakeville North High School students participated in this year’s A Vous la Parole French speaking contest: (from back left) Lucy Korman, Asiya Hassan, Brodi Archdale, Rylee Hunt, Megan Aldrich, Emily Skelton, (from front left) Hinde El Fazzazi, Colette Krause, Isabella Prior, Ananya Ra, Sumaya Hussein, Rachel Kurr, Gwyneth Sands.
Thirteen Lakeville North and 17 Lakeville South high school students participated in the annual A Vous la Parole French speaking contest held in Coffman Memorial Union at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, April 18. Sponsored annually by the Minnesota Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French, with the support of the University of Minnesota Department of French and Italian, the contest recognizes excellence in French speaking skills. This year’s contest drew 404 entries among students in grades 7-12.
The various categories include prose and poetry recitations, theater presentations, song performances, extemporaneous reading, extemporaneous conversation, as well as original skits. Students are given ratings based on a four-star system with four stars earning them a blue medal, three stars earning a red medal, and two stars earning a white medal. All participants receive a certificate of participation regardless of their particular rating.
A special prize is awarded to the student or students who stood out for their performance.
This year, the Renaud Prize (named for Armand Renaud, a University of Minnesota French professor who left an endowment for this purpose) is being shared by Lakeville North seniors Lucy Korman and Emily Skelton, who each entered in three categories and Lakeville South senior Abby Maatz, junior Adeyla Hoenck, and sophomore Sophia Wevers, who earned a rating of excellent for their singing and choreography in the category of Small Group Song. They performed the song “Libre” by Angèle.
Korman earned a rating of excellent in large group song and small group song and a rating of bien in theater, and Skelton earned a rating of excellent in large group song and solo and a rating of bien in theater.
