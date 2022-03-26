Students from Lakeview Elementary and Century Middle School in the Lakeville Area School District were recognized today for their STEM skills as winners of the 2021-22 ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge at the Minnesota Zoo.
Lakeview Elementary School third-grade students Ariana Peterson, Nolyn Pannkuk and Sophia Wendorff were winners at the elementary level and won the Zookeeper Award for their project Puzzle Box. The group’s lead teacher was Dawn Coats.
Century Middle School seventh-grade students Joseph Brady and Parker Wiegand were winners at the middle school level and won the Flint Hills Resources Top Project 1st Place Enrichment Design for their project The Scrumptious Sphere/The Tug O’Treat. Lead teachers were Jen Bolson and Jess Borsenberger.
The zoo’s award-winning program, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a yearlong project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios. Students broaden their creativity, math, science and engineering skills throughout the program and share their ideas in a final presentation.
Teams from 46 schools participated in the challenge, including one from Hawaii. The zoo selected the top projects to advance to the exhibition round. Student teams presented their projects to a panel of judges comprised of staff from the zoo, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals. The top three projects at the elementary, middle and high school levels were awarded at the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge Exhibitions in March. Student teams were also awarded prizes for the conservation, innovation, teamwork and zookeeper categories.
This year, students were challenged to either develop a new wolf habitat expansion or an enrichment solution for the gray wolves at the zoo. Students were evaluated for their research skills, uniqueness of ideas, plans for implementing the solution and overall presentation.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedicated students and teachers who participated in this year’s ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge,” said John Frawley, zoo director and president of the Minnesota Zoo Foundation. “The challenge fosters creativity, innovation, and critical thinking, and helps kids envision STEM careers that involve caring for animals and working to support wildlife conservation.”
“Real-world experience allows STEM learners to put their understanding into practice in a fun and engaging way. What better way to do that than through the lens of a world class zoo?” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery. “Flint Hills employs hundreds of local scientists and engineers, and we are passionate about sparking an interest in STEM at a young age. We thank the students, teachers and our partners at the Minnesota Zoo for another incredible year of STEM learning.”
For a full list of winning projects, visit tinyurl.com/5enazanm.
