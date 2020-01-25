Last week, Megan Reese’s seventh-grade students at Century Middle School evaluated children’s books to choose their own mock Caldecott winner. After deliberating, they voted for “Come Next Season,” illustrated by Daniel Miyares and written by Kim Norman.
