Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa State University undergraduate student Reed Tisdell of Lakeville persevered in his research. He along with 60 other ISU students shared their research and scholarship with their peers from across the nation in April.
Tisdell, a biology major, presented his research on “Examining the effects of socioeconomic factors and activity-related behaviors on severity of depressive symptoms in young adults during implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.”
The 34th annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research was online April 12-14. About 4,000 undergraduate students from across the U.S. presented their research at this annual conference, the largest undergraduate research conference in the country.
