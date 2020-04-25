Lakeville North High School senior Megan Keefe started at the beginning of April making face masks for doctors and nurses and donated them to local hospitals. Word got out and she was overwhelmed with requests and in two days made over 100, and the orders kept coming. Keefe will attend either the University of Minnesota or the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall. She has volunteered at the VA for two years and wants to be a doctor.
