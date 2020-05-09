Emily Plotnik, a senior at Lakeville North High School and the daughter of David and Cori Plotnik, has earned a Kimberly-Clark Corporation 2020 Bright Futures Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Students were selected based on academic achievement, leadership, work experience and involvement in extracurricular activities.
“We are proud to present Emily with a Bright Futures college scholarship in recognition of her academic accomplishments,” said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. “We are pleased to support her as she pursues her studies in higher education, and we wish her continued success.”
Marking its 28th year, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America.
Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities.
