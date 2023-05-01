edu 194 conference

Lakeville South High School STEM teachers Dan Rawley and Kurt Weber presented at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Conference, along with Lakeville Area Schools Career Pathways Coordinator Cindy Nolan and Lakeville Chamber of Commerce President Krista Jech.

 

 Photo from Lakeville Area School District

Two teachers at Lakeville South High School had the honor of presenting to a national audience at an educators conference held in the Twin Cities this month. 

STEM teachers Dan Rawley and Kurt Weber held two seminars at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Conference.

