Lakeville South High School STEM teachers Dan Rawley and Kurt Weber presented at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Conference, along with Lakeville Area Schools Career Pathways Coordinator Cindy Nolan and Lakeville Chamber of Commerce President Krista Jech.
Two teachers at Lakeville South High School had the honor of presenting to a national audience at an educators conference held in the Twin Cities this month.
STEM teachers Dan Rawley and Kurt Weber held two seminars at the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association Conference.
Both of them presented together on Thursday, April 13, with a presentation called “Making a Maker Space: Asking the Right Questions.”
Their session focused on understanding the role that a teacher’s learning space plays in a child’s education. Rawley and Weber talked about their own challenges, successes and failures to learn from while creating their own space for students to create and experiment.
On Saturday, April 15, Rawley and Weber gave a presentation called “Capstone Projects: The Golden Ticket.”
In this session, they spoke to educators about the lessons learned and evolution of their STEM Capstone course at Lakeville South.
Those who attended the session heard from mentors, teachers, administrators and students about the challenges and successes of capstone projects. Rawley and Weber also talked about how capstone projects have the potential to connect schools, teachers and students with their community.
Lakeville Area Schools Career Pathways Coordinator, Cindy Nolan, and Lakeville Chamber of Commerce President, Krista Jech, also presented at the conference.
Their session titled, “Engaging Communities Beyond: Four Year For All,” talked about the partnership between the school district and the chamber.
Nolan and Jech talked about the many job opportunities and career paths that exist in the Lakeville community, including jobs that are in high demand, pay well and don’t require a four-year degree. Through the partnership between the district and chamber, students in grades 5-12 have been able to get exposure and experience in many of these opportunities.
The ITEEA represents more than 35,000 secondary technology and engineering educators in the U.S.
The association works to advance technological and engineering capabilities for all people. Their annual conference includes exhibits, educational sessions and opportunities for STEM educators to network and expand their knowledge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.