Lake Marion Elementary STEM teacher Kimberly Menard is a finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The presidential awards are the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government for K-12 STEM and computer science teachers. The awards recognize teachers who have deep knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.
Menard is one of three finalists selected from Minnesota. She is moving forward to the national selection committee. One finalist for science teaching and one finalist for mathematics teaching from each state will be chosen and recognized by the White House. If selected as a presidential award winner, Menard will receive a certificate signed by the president of the United States and a trip to Washington, D.C., for an award ceremony.
“Being a part of the elementary STEM program from the beginning has been a gift. I get to work with all the students in our school, watching them grow through the years and often hearing back from them after they leave,” Menard said. “I love our commitment to give every student a chance to experience STEM, coding and robotics, to picture themselves in higher level math and science classes, and to make connections with local jobs and career opportunities.”
“It is no surprise that Kim is a finalist for this award,” said Lake Marion Elementary Principal Bret Domstrand. “Her efforts to broaden our understanding of STEM as a school has made a tremendous difference. She is positive and passionate about teaching and sharing her love of STEM. Not only that, she takes the time to work with teachers to enhance science teaching in the classroom.”
Menard will be recognized by the Minnesota Science Review committee for the presidential awards at two events. She will be recognized during STEM Day at the Minnesota State Fair, which takes place the first day of the State Fair on Aug. 25. She will also be recognized at the ∑ Conference on Science Education in Duluth on Nov. 3-5.
