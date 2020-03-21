Lakeville South athletic trainer Jenna Arnold helped save the life of 17-year-old Brayden Weber from Becker High School when he collapsed at the state wrestling semifinals at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Weber had just finished his match and was walking toward coaches to shake their hands when he collapsed on the mat. Arnold and other medical trainers rushed in and found Weber had no pulse.
“I ran to get the AED and applied it to the athlete while the other certified athletic trainer did compressions and Dr. Mark Berg gave breaths. I also let the tournament staff know there was an emergency and got the ball rolling with EMS,” Arnold said in a district interview days later.
Weber went without a pulse for five minutes, but Arnold and her team were able to get his heart pumping again. Weber regained consciousness and gave a thumbs up to everyone as he was carried off the mat.
“We prepare for these things, but hope they never happen,” Arnold said. “The experience at first, was like treating any other injured person. You assess the situation to the best of your ability and determine appropriate action. I have full trust in my co-workers and when the doctor indicated the severity of the situation, I just responded.
“It all happened so quickly and efficiently. (I want to say) thanks to everyone that was there. The other athletic trainers, the MSHSL leadership, Xcel Energy Center workers, EMS staff, everyone.”
“We are so fortunate she was there to help this athlete,” said Paul Donner, Lakeville South wrestling coach and dean of students. “15,000 people witnessed the event and were so thankful for Jenna’s fast thinking. This reminds me how good people are and how fortunate we are to work with the people here at Lakeville South High School.”
Weber is reportedly doing fine now. He told Fox 9 News in the Twin Cities that tests on his heart show no abnormalities. Doctors are doing more testing to figure out why he collapsed so it can be prevented in the future.
Arnold said she’s been able to speak with Weber’s mother since the incident.
“It was the best phone call ever and just what I needed. I hope to meet Brayden in the future,” Arnold said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.