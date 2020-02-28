Lakeville South High School health and physical education teacher Lisa Smith urged state lawmakers on Feb. 18 to pass two bills aimed at creating smoking and vaping prevention education.
Smith testified before the Minnesota House Education Policy Committee about the bills that were passed out of the committee and onto the House Education Finance Division.
The bills are authored by Rep. Heather Edelson, DFL-Edina, and were inspired by student voices from Edina High School. The first, House File 3166, would require the departments of Education and Health to work together to create instructional materials for smoking and vaping protection. Public schools would be required to provide vaping prevention instructions at least once during middle school. The same instruction would be encouraged during high school. The bill would also require questions about tobacco use and vaping to be included in the Minnesota Student Survey.
The second bill, H.F. 3164 , would create a $250,000 grant in fiscal year 2021 to help school districts develop and implement vaping prevention programs.
Smith says she became passionate about vaping and tobacco education and legislation when she was an undergraduate student at Winona State University. Through her epidemiology class and Health Educators Club, she worked with ClearWay Minnesota and Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation to collect data that led to the statewide ban on smoking in bars and restaurants.
“Now, with the vaping epidemic that is upon us, something needs to be done to educate our students,” Smith said. “These bills will ensure our students are getting the correct information and will also allow schools autonomy with how they choose to deliver the information to their students.”
The Minnesota Student Survey found that 76 percent of juniors said there is either no, slight or moderate risk to using e-cigarettes. The Department of Health says products like e-cigarettes — and the nicotine contained in them — can harm brain development and may have longer-term effects on learning, memory, attention, behavior problems and can lead to future addiction, according to a Session Daily story about the hearing.
Smith is currently the president of the Minnesota Society of Health and Physical Educators (MNSHAPE), and Edelson reached out to Smith through MNSHAPE, asking her to testify before lawmakers.
During her testimony, Smith said there are more than 5 million teens using e-cigarettes regularly in the U.S.
“That is a whole generation that may grow up with addiction problems, these are my students, our future leaders,” she said. “This health crisis deserves urgent attention.”
According to Session Daily, data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey of 170,000 public school students showed that among eighth-grade students, e-cigarette usage nearly doubled from 2016 to 2019, and one in four high school juniors reportedly vapes.
Smith said she covers a wide range of health issues in her class, but needs better resources to tackle the vaping epidemic.
“We are in need of the best, most up to date and evidence-based information to share with youth about e-cigarettes and vaping,” she said. “We know that education cannot accomplish the entire goal, but it is so important and is the perfect place to start.”
She said her students want more education and for people to vape less.
“There is an acute need for this instruction, and it is simple for us to integrate this life-saving information into our classrooms and schools,” Smith said.
She said teachers and students also need advice on what to do when they encounter a students vaping on school grounds.
“Especially when it is after school hours while they are in their cars,” Smith said. “I have been known to tap on the window and give one of those ‘teacher looks.’ ”
Smith will be going to Washington, D.C., in March to attend SPEAK Out Day and to advocate for Every Student Succeeds Act Title IV, Part A funding, which aims to provide a well-rounded education; improve school conditions for student learning; and improve the use of technology to boost academic achievement and digital literacy.
She will also attend several SHAPE America meetings with Minnesotan congressional members.
