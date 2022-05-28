Students in the STEM Academy program at Lakeville South High School have built a house for a family and kids camp in South Dakota. The two-bedroom house will go to the Sioux YMCA’s Camp Marrowbone on the Cheyenne Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Industrial Technology teacher, Mark Woitalla, does volunteer work for the Sioux YMCA. They approached him about a need for a house for their first family camp at Camp Marrowbone. The home needed to have two bedrooms so parents and children could have their own sleeping spaces. The home also needed to be transportable. Woitalla brought the challenge to his students.
The students designed a model of the house first so they could see how everything would fit and work together. Then they built it in full scale outdoors at Lakeville South High School. The students designed it to be modular so it could be taken apart in large pieces, transported out to South Dakota on a trailer, and then be put back together.
“The biggest challenge was probably learning how to work together efficiently,” said Evan Bode, a Lakeville South senior who was on the team of students who designed and built the house. “We have about eight to 10 of us. To get it organized and working in one system, it took a little bit.”
“I’m pretty proud. I’m proud of all these guys for working together and putting everything up. It’s a huge accomplishment,” said Bode.
“This project provides a great learning tool for our students and a much needed resource for Camp Marrowbone,” Woitalla said.
Funding for the materials for the project was provided by the Sioux YMCA through a grants.
The Sioux YMCA Camp Marrowbone is a weeklong camp experience that provides a supportive environment for young people to learn, explore and grow.
According to its website, they focus on meeting each camper where they are and work with them to realize their greatest individual and collective potential.
