During the final days of their senior year, Lakeville South High School students collaborated with local businesses and organizations on their capstone projects.
Moira Croghan and Raelyn Costley decided to build an outdoor classroom at Lakeview Elementary School. With Croghan’s interest in engineering and Costley’s interest in environmental policy, the two paired together on the project.
“The goal was to create a space outdoors where kids can get both fresh air and education,” Croghan said.
To raise funds for this project, Croghan and Costley worked with the Lakeview Parent Teacher Organization as well as a fellow capstone student, Mary Ricklick. Ricklick’s project worked hand-in-hand with the outdoor classroom, as it involved designing and selling T-shirts to raise money for building supplies and materials. Ricklick obtained three community sponsors for the T-shirts to make them 100 percent profitable – Advanced Communications, Lakeview Bank and Dakota Electric. More than 85 T-shirts were sold, resulting in a profit of $1,500.
Before they could get started on the building process, Croghan and Costley evaluated the grounds for the best spot with minimal flooding and optimal shade. After creating a design, they met with the Lakeville City Council to discuss environmental impacts and conducted dig-checks with Lakeville Area Schools.
Once planning and preparation were completed and materials arrived, they spent several days building and installing the benches with help from family, friends and teachers. They invited Lakeview students to take part by painting the whiteboard cabinet.
Croghan and Costley said they learned how important time management and communication are after encountering unexpected issues. They had to design and redesign the benches and outdoor area, reconfigure their budget due to a lumber shortage and be flexible with their timeline. As they navigated through these challenges, Croghan and Costley said they appreciated the help and support of the Lakeview PTO and Principal Pete Otterson and Lakeville South STEM teacher Daniel Rawley.
“The level of coordination from securing the funding and getting the proper account codes, to facilities helping clear the area and move the benches Moira and Raelyn did a great job communicating. The kids are drawn to these projects where they get to go back and give something back to the community and schools they went to,” Rawley said.
In the end, they created a space that Lakeview students can enjoy for years to come, including 12 wooden benches, a whiteboard cabinet, hostas planted throughout and a handicap-accessible path.
Croghan and Rawley said they are thankful for the support from their mentors, teachers, the PTO, fellow students, family, Mary Rickley and Lakeville community businesses. Having both attended Lakeview, they loved giving back to a place they cherish.
“I was a Lakeview kid myself and would have loved to have a space like this when I was a student,” Croghan said.
Lakeville Area Schools and STEM teachers look forward to working with incoming seniors and community members on capstone projects to come.
