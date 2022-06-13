Lakeville South High School senior, Shane Baker, built a sensory walking path for special education students at his former school, Cherry View Elementary.
Shane built the sensory path as part of an Eagle Scout project. Shane cut the red ribbon to commemorate the completion of the sensory path Friday, June 3.
The sensory path has 10 different squares, each with a different type of material and texture for special education students to feel and walk on. The 10 squares are filled with lava rock, slate, play sand, pea gravel, brick, rubber mulch, turf grass, rubber plates, wood planks and logs.
During the ribbon cutting, Shane thanked several people who helped him with the project, including Cherry View Principal Paul Helberg and Beth Louden, the district’s director of facilities and plant planning.
Shane thanked Friedges Landscaping, which helped prepare the landscaping and wooden framing of the sensory path. Shane also thanked his parents for helping him plan and collect materials and his Scout Troop 263 for taking a weekend to help install some of the materials. Shane also received donations from Dave and Jane Anderson and Meghan McCaffery to make this project possible.
“Finally, thank you Cherry View for your support in helping me become the person I am today. I hope this pathway serves you well for several years to come,” said Shane as he cut the red ribbon.
Several of Cherry View Elementary’s special education students were able to walk on the sensory path after the ribbon cutting. As they felt the many different surfaces, they asked Shane questions about the project, about the Boy Scouts, and about what it was like when he was going to school at Cherry View.
