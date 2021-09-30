The Lakeville South Marching Cougars have one mission – to perform with passion and pride.
The 140 members that make up the summer and fall marching bands have been entertaining and performing across the state. Parades in Elko New Market, Delano, Hopkins, Lakeville, Minneapolis, Montgomery and even the State Fair have given the band the opportunity to share this passion and pride across the state.
The 120-member fall competition band has vied in three competitions so far this season.
At the Waseca Marching Classic, it earned the People’s Choice Award for its parade performance as well as the Best Color Guard, and a third-place overall finish in the field show.
This past weekend the band competed twice.
In the morning they were at the Rosemount High School Marching Band Festival where the color guard won another first-place award and the drum majors received best drum majors at the competition. The band had another third-place finish and also won the Spirit of the Competition award.
In the evening, the band competed at the Irondale Music of the Knight where the band earned first place.
The band will compete one more time at Youth in Music on Oct. 9.
Along with entertaining at parades and competing across the state, the Lakeville South Marching Cougars are preparing to represent Lakeville, and the United States at the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland this March.
The band has been fundraising to make the trip a reality.
It costs over $20,000 alone to get the instruments to Ireland.
To help in these fundraising efforts the band has planned two major events.
On Monday, Oct. 11, 5-7 p.m., the band and the Firehouse Grille in Elko will be hosting an all-you-can-eat taco buffet. There will be drink specials as well as a Dessert Auction featuring local bakery creations. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the door.
On Oct. 30, 8:30-11:30 a.m., the band will be hosting its Band Breakfast Bonanza. This event will include a silent auction, raffle, BINGO and all-you-can-eat waffle breakfast. The main attraction of this event will be the band’s indoor marching concert. Tickets for the waffle breakfast are $10. Kids under 5 eat for free. These tickets can also be purchased at the door, or by contacting lakevillesouthbandboosters@gmail.com.
Teaching the band members all about performing with passion and pride is the goal of Chad Bieniek and Nick Castongouay, the Lakeville South Band directors.
“Our hope is that these kids have a love of music that lasts their entire lives and we entertain people along the way,” Bieniek said.
