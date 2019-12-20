Lakeville South honored at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
The Lakeville South Marching Cougars departed for Oahu, Hawaii, on Dec. 4 to perform at the USS Missouri and the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, and they returned home Dec. 11 after earning a piece of world history and the title of parade grand champions.
The group of 141 students, 23 adults and a friends and family group of about 30 people made the trip, along with many more Lakeville area families and relatives, to create a contingency of well over 250 people from Lakeville to pay tribute to those who served our country and experience Hawaiian culture.
Performances
The Lakeville South musicians were part of the Pearl Harbor opening ceremony, which included speaker Mickey Ganich, a 100-year-old man who was stationed on the USS Pennsylvania on the day of the attack in 1941.
Ganich described the events of the tragic morning beginning with the preparations needed for Navy’s bowl football game to be held later that day, and ending with running to his battle station in the turret in full pads all the way from the bunks below.
The opening ceremony concluded with musicians from the Pacific Marine Band, nine high school marching bands (eight from the United States and one from New Zealand), and a collegiate band from Texas performing the United Armed Forces Salute.
The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade followed on the main street in Waikiki, Kaliakoua Avenue, and was filled with spectators from all over the world. Thousands of spectators clapped, danced, and took videos of the Marching Cougars asking “where are you from” along the way. Clips of the band’s performance were shared all over the world that night as the student musicians memorialized the lost soldiers and celebrated our veterans.
A review panel consisting of multiple military members judged the 10 bands around the midway point of the parade, as Lakeville South was awarded the title of grand champion, which included an authentic Hawaiian tiki trophy.
The award ceremony and dinner at a nearby park hosted all the bands. The energy and sounds of a Marine brass band filled the air as the over 1,000 musicians were thanked for their performance.
USS Missouri
The band started Friday, Dec. 6, by visiting Pearl Harbor and viewing pieces of history from the tragic attack 78 years ago. Pieces of the ships that were bombed and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s hand edited speech, “A Date Which Will Live in Infamy,” were included at the museum.
The students also viewed a movie that explained the events that led up to the attack that ultimately launched America into WWII. Following the movie, the band boarded a Navy vessel to visit the USS Arizona memorial site and pay tribute to those who lost their life that day.
Students paid tribute to the fallen by laying their leis on the base of the memorial wall or sprinkling their flower petals into the water, marking the resting place of over 1,000 sailors and Marines killed in the attack.
At the military base on Ford Island, band members visited the USS Missouri, which on Sept. 2, 1945, was the site of the formal surrender of Japan to the allied powers to end WWII.
The Lakeville South Jazz Band performed a 1930-40s swing set reminiscent of the music that would have been performed in the dance halls during the time of WWII. They also played jazz arrangements of patriotic tunes, while audience members danced on the dock as well as up on the deck of the ship.
The Jazz Band was presented with an American Flag, which was flown on the ship on Sept. 2, 2019, marking the 74th anniversary of the surrender of Japan.
The presenter became quite emotional and questioned, “Do you know how many people here you made happy?” The directors and spectators from Lakeville responded with tears and gratitude understanding the significance and relevance their performance would have on the students.
Culture
Band members also experienced the Hawaiian life and culture.
On Secret Island, they enjoyed swimming, boating, and games like beach volleyball. The island has been the setting for such productions as “Lost,” “50 First Dates” and “Jurassic Park.”
Drum majors were interviewed by FOX 9-Minneapolis via Skype about their upcoming performances with the ocean and mountains in the background.
The student musicians hiked to the top of Diamond Head Crater, which rises to 800 feet above sea level with stunning beautiful views of the ocean, Waikiki, and Oahu’s mountain ranges.
They also toured the Dole Pineapple Plantation and the Polynesian Cultural Center where they watched a cultural presentation about each island. Music and dance, and activities of the islands such as weaving palms, creating fish hooks or throwing spears were included.
The evening HA Breath of Life show at the Pacific Theater, a 2,700-seat outdoor amphitheater in front of the backdrop of a mountain and waterfall, was a beautiful, high energy presentation that included live music and dance, and the story of a young boy becoming a man in the Polynesian islands.
The students where beyond excited to find out their local tour guide for the week, who is also an active military member living on base on Oahu, was the featured fire dancer in the show.
Overall, lifelong memories and connections were made in Hawaii; students represented their school and community with passion, pride, and enthusiasm!
Chad Bieniek is director of Lakeville South bands. More is at lakevillesouthbands.com.
