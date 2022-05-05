Chad Sexauer will be the next activities director at Lakeville South, after his hiring was announced by Principal Shaun Murphy.
Sexauer is currently the activities director and assistant principal at South St. Paul High School and will begin with Lakeville Area Schools on July 1.
“Chad Sexauer emerged as a leading candidate after an extensive interview process which included many Lakeville South High School stakeholders,” Murphy said in a press release. “He is one of the most well-respected activities directors in the state. We look forward to his contributions to our Lakeville South community.”
Sexauer has worked for South St. Paul Public Schools for 25 years. Over the past 17 years, he has served as an assistant principal and athletics and activities director for the high school. Prior to this role, he taught high school social studies for eight years.
“I have loved the past 25 years in South Saint Paul. However, the opportunity to be a part of Lakeville Area Schools, specifically Lakeville South High School, was just too big of a draw,” Sexauer said. “The activities and athletic programs at Lakeville South are top in the state of Minnesota. I’m excited to build relationships with students, staff, families and community members, and continue to support the already robust programs while leading change for the future. Go Cougars!”
Sexauer earned his bachelor of science in secondary education from Drake University. He has a masters in education and advanced graduate certificate in educational administration from St. Mary’s University.
Sexauer will replace current Activities Director Tom Dasovich who has accepted a position in the private sector after serving Lakeville South High School for the past five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.