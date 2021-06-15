Lakeville South High School held its graduation ceremony Thursday, July 10, at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota. The ceremony included music, singing, speakers and handing out diplomas to the graduating seniors. Speakers included Principal Shaun Murphy, Dean of Students Kelly McDermott, Superintendent Michael Baumann and student speaker Gus Gerlach.
Lakeville South graduates celebrate
- Photos from Lifetouch
