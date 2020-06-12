Family: Mother (Maria Dutta), Grandma (Olivia Aguilar) older sister (Alexis), younger sister (Katlyn), younger brother (Andrew), my other younger brother (Kiaan), and my puppy (Oliver).
Top five activities/interests: I enjoy cosmetology, like makeup and hair, as a way to express myself. I also love volunteering at a STEM summer program called Camp Invention alongside my mentor Brianna Bird- Wersale. I like going to the lake with my friends. I am also an advocate for students at Lakeville South within our social justice club, Student Voices. Last, I spend most of my summer attending concerts for my favorite artist in and around Minnesota.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation, I plan on attending the University of Minnesota Rochester to pursue my passion of health sciences.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
As a STEM student I was exposed to the world of creation. I learned the ins and outs of three-dimensional printing, which led me to discover how individuals are using these resources to print prosthetic limbs for amputees or those born without limbs. Fascinated, I knew I wanted to give others their second chance through medicine.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I worked closely with my AVID advisor, Keri Otterson, who helped me seek out opportunities to narrow down which path I wanted to take within the healthcare field. With her help I was one of forty students selected to attend a five day residential program at the Mayo Clinic School Of Health Sciences. This experience solidified my choice on attending UMR.
How did AVID help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the program?
Whether it be the proper way to take notes, how to maintain an organized work space, or even how to correctly write a college essay, AVID has set each student up for success within their four years of high school. The most beneficial of all of AVID’s resources is the dedication of our teachers when it comes to providing opportunities for networking, volunteering, and summer programs based around your future profession.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I would tell younger students that their past doesn’t define their future. It may seem like because of the situation you were born into, there is no room for success, but with enough effort and grit, there is a way to make something for yourself.
What has been the most difficult part about the past two months not having school?
The most difficult part of staying home these past few months of school was my senior year being put on hold. I had high hopes for what would come of my senior year, but all in all I am glad everyone is staying safe and healthy.
What have you, your friends and family done to make the most of the situation?
My friends and family made light of the situation by appreciating one another’s company, as we realized that is something we took for granted before the stay and home order was set in place.
As the developer of the STEM for Girls program, what has been the biggest benefit of the program? How does it make you feel that you’ve been able to make the program a success?
As the developer of STEM for Girls, the biggest benefit of the program was covering the wide range of areas within STEM. We touched on subjects such as, laser engraving using CAD programs, programming a Makey-Makey using electrical currents, and Augmented and Virtual reality within the 6 week program. Although nervous at the beginning, it now feels empowering to see the girls that participated find their place in STEM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.