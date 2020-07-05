Lakeville South High School graduate George Brekke has been named a Scholar Athlete by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. This annual award honors Minnesota high school football players for their outstanding athletic, academic and community service accomplishments. Brekke and eight other scholar-athletes will be recognized during a television broadcast in July.
Brekke showed versatility on the Cougars football team, playing the positions of safety, tight end and long snapper. The team captain was a two-time All-District selection and received second team All-Metro recognition from KARE 11. Brekke accumulated a 4.24 GPA and recently earned Academic All-State honors.
“George’s selflessness and team-first approach to the game speaks volumes of his character and represent what Minnesota high school football is all about,” said Lakeville South head football coach Benjamin Burk. “He’s a model student in the community of our school, elevating those around him. He’s a school building leader and a friend to students from all backgrounds.”
The Minnesota Football Honors website will carry the official broadcast date of its ceremony recognizing the winners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.