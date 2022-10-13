The Lakeville South marching band earned its second straight state championship Saturday at US Bank Stadium during the annual Youth in Music Marching Band Championship.
The field included almost 40 bands from six states from high schools and exhibition performances from North Dakota State University, Minnesota State University-Mankato and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The Lakeville South Marching Cougars performed their show “26.2” in preliminary competition in the morning where they earned their highest score in school history.
The score awarded them by the national panel of judges earned the Cougars their second straight state championship.
In addition, the band earned Most Outstanding Color Guard (which earned the top score of all Minnesota bands) and Visual Champion.
By winning the Class AA State Championship the students earned the opportunity to perform in the night show for the top 10 bands at the competition.
Director Chad Bieniek said the environment around the competition was rich with excitement and enthusiasm on Saturday.
“The marching arts community is an awesome one to be part of as students cheer on their peers from other schools all day long,” he said. “They enjoy watching others perform well in an activity they all love.”
Marching bands are evaluated on Music Execution, Visual Execution, Music General Effect (did the music coordinate well with the visual elements), Visual General Effect (coordination and staging, artistry and beauty), percussion and color guard.
The season ended with a peak performance due to strong student leadership and high standards and effort exerted from all of its over 100 members, Bieniek said.
Their season started in the summer and over 175 rehearsal hours were put into learning the show that was created in collaboration with music by Rob Stein, drill design by Justin Mcadams and visual coordination by Jonathan Su.
“We are so blessed to have an artistic and teaching team that bleeds passion for our kids in Lakeville and how they can grow as humans through the marching arts,” Bieniek said.
The Marching Cougars will perform their indoor marching band show on Saturday, Oct. 29, at noon in the Lakeville South Auditorium. The concert is their annual Band Breakfast Bonanza where the audience is invited to have breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. in the commons and then enjoy the concert in the auditorium. The band will perform their fall show “26.2” along with pep band classics and feature and 80’s rock medley including music from Journey, Van Halen and Europe.
