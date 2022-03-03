It advanced to state in both High Kick and Jazz
The Lakeville South dance team advanced to the six-team finals in High Kick during the Class 3A state tournament on Feb. 19 at Target Center in Minneapolis. It was a successful end to the season that also included the Jazz team advancing to state to perform on Feb. 18.
The team performed its routines to the music of “Closure” by Hayley Warner for its Jazz entry and a mix of songs from the band Queen for High Kick.
“We knew early on in the summer that these were going to be our songs and themes this year,” said head coach Katie Ohland. “We were hooked immediately!”
The teams began practicing in late October meeting five to six days a week for about two and half hour sessions through mid-February. Team captains are Hailey Elmhorst, Linnea Tureson and Madison Zoellner. Tryouts for next year’s team will be held this spring. More information is at cougardanceteam.com.
Ohland took some time out last week we recap the season for the newspaper.
How did you fare in the season competitions and meets in terms of placement?
We did very well in our conference, placing as high as second place in the South Suburban Conference with our Jazz routine, “Closure.” Our Kick routine also did well, consistently placing third in an extremely tough conference. We have three of the top six competitors in the state (Eastview, Lakeville North and us) in the SSC. It makes for an excellent, but tough competition each week. We placed third overall at Conference Championships.
What kinds of changes did you make during the season to the routines?
After evaluating the score sheets each week, we used that feedback to determine our areas for improvement and made changes and additions to our routine. We would typically make a few adjustments each week in order to improve our scores. In Jazz, we would try to increase our difficulty each week. In addition, we would drill and clean our routines using repetition. In Kick, one of our main goals was to increase our stamina each week. Kick is extremely physical and when you first learn the routine, it’s beyond difficult. Each time we would do the routine full out, it would get better and better.
Describe the amount of physical and mental dedication it takes for each team member to make the team successful?
Dance Team takes an incredible amount of both physical and mental dedication for athletes. We practice 12-15 hours per week, and we compete 1-2 times per week on top of that. Many of our athletes do additional training at local dance studios both during and outside of our season. Often times, they leave our practices and head right to the studio for a couple of hours several nights per week. I am also extremely proud of the work that our dancers do in the classroom. We have a cumulative GPA on our varsity team of 3.71. That’s so impressive! Our dancers are extremely well-rounded student athletes.
How did the team react when they advanced to state?
We were so excited hearing our names called to advance to state in both High Kick and Jazz! Like our conference, our section is also very difficult, as it includes some of the top teams in the state. After a few years of not advancing, last year was the first time we advanced since 2017. However, it was so different due to COVID. The awards ceremonies were non-traditional, so this was the first time we were able to receive section medals in front of our family and friends.
What were their feelings going into state?
Heading into state week, we were so excited. This was the first time dancing at the Target Center for every single one of our teammates. I think that the main theme of the week was definitely excitement, over nerves. We were so proud of both of our routines and we couldn’t wait to see them on the floor at the Target Center. We were extremely focused on being calm and living in the moment.
What was the reaction like after they finished their state routines?
The reaction from the athletes was everything I could hope for as a coach. They were excited, they were proud and they had so much fun dancing in front of such a huge audience. Our proudest moment came on Saturday, as we were announced in the top six teams to perform again in finals. Hearing our name called was the most incredible feeling and we were so excited for the opportunity to compete once again.
Members of the Jazz team are Helaina Dahlhauser, Elena Dertinger, Hailey Elmhorst, Mabel Estrem, Stella Giles, Kaitlin Lamm, Lacey Liberty, Sophie Liberty, Josie Ruhland, Emma Sandquist, Amaya Sovis, Nicole Stephans, Ashley Sutton, Linnea Tureson, Eva Weber and Ashley Wolter
Member of the Kick team are Sophia Braun, Helaina Dahlhauser, Elena Dertinger, Hailey Elmhorst, Mabel Estrem, Stella Giles, Ava Gunderson, Rylie Hutter, Evelyn Kahn, Kaitlin Lamm, Lacey Liberty, Sophie Liberty, Lola McLain, Alexis Rowan, Josie Ruhland, Emma Sandquist, Amaya Sovis, Nicole Stephans, Aly Stiller, Ashley Sutton, Linnea Tureson, Eva Weber, Eva Wiederholt, Chloe Wiekert, Olivia Williams, Ashley Wolter, Madison Zoellner and Zoe Zweber.
