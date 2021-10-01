edu lvs award c.jpg

Bob Erickson, a former Lakeville Area School Board member and longtime Lakeville South supporter, received the 2021 Lakeville South Community Service Award on Friday, Sept. 24, during halftime of the school’s homecoming football game. Erickson was joined at the game by Lakeville South Awards Committee members, family, community leaders and friends. The Lakeville South Community Service Award was established in 2014 to recognize individuals in Lakeville Schools and the community of Lakeville. The award is part of the school’s recognition program that recognizes deserving individuals who promote and foster synergy between the schools and the community of Lakeville.

