Bob Erickson, a former Lakeville Area School Board member and longtime Lakeville South supporter, received the 2021 Lakeville South Community Service Award on Friday, Sept. 24, during halftime of the school’s homecoming football game. Erickson was joined at the game by Lakeville South Awards Committee members, family, community leaders and friends. The Lakeville South Community Service Award was established in 2014 to recognize individuals in Lakeville Schools and the community of Lakeville. The award is part of the school’s recognition program that recognizes deserving individuals who promote and foster synergy between the schools and the community of Lakeville.
Lakeville South Community Service Award
- Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.