Family: Jon Nida (father), Kathy Nida (mother), James Nida (brother), Lauren Nida (sister)
Top five activities/interests: Alpine skiing, class officer Student Council, spaceflight, engineering, computer science
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduating from Stanford, I plan on starting a company in Silicon Valley. I will also pursue a master’s degree and an MBA at some point in the future.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
Engineering is actively changing our future for the better.
What was you favorite class/activity? How did that help you become the student you are today?
LSHS’ Stem Academy has been my favorite program/series of classes. It taught me the fundamentals of engineering, and motivated me to work hard toward this field of study.
What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
The hands-on approach that the teachers provide students. There were a plethora of engaging and diverse projects.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
Adjusting to online learning has been an interesting challenge. By staying connected with my teachers and engaged with the community, I have made it work so far.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Find something that drives you, something that you’re passionate about, and pursue it at all costs!
