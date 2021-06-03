Family: Daughter of Heather and Shawn Willman
Top five activities/interests: Playing volleyball, hanging out with friends, watching other sporting events, traveling
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending the University of St. Thomas and continuing my volleyball career there as well
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I chose to study business because there is such a wide variety of things you can do with a business degree
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I truly cannot choose only one mentor, the coaches I have had throughout all of my years have made me into the athlete I am today. If one really stuck out it would be my dad who helped me find my dream school and supported me along the way.
What was your favorite class or activity? How did that help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
My most beneficial class would be a class top by Mr. Kohel. I had him my freshman year and my senior year. He not only taught about the materials in the class but great life lessons.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
I would have to say the most difficult part of the year would be when COVID took out half of my junior year and senior year. It not only paused not being able to play volleyball but not living the normal life. Can’t say I overcame it perfectly with odd times but I tried my best.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Advice I would give to younger students is to enjoy the moment that you are in. You always hear people say it goes so much faster than you think, it truly does. Try to meet as many people as you can and get involved in school. Some of these people you meet will last a lifetime with you.
