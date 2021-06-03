Family: Mom, Dad, and Jack (brother)
Top five activities and interests: Reading, running, swimming, gardening and watching the SpaceX launches!
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an interest in aerospace and astrospace engineering.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
My dad actually attended the Air Force Academy and later became a pilot, so aviation and service were a large part of my formative years. I spent my weekends watching airplanes take off, exploring aviation museums, searching for stars in the night sky, and helping out around the house when my dad was deployed. The passion that my father held was infectious - I love the field of aviation and desire to serve my country, so I’ve pushed to follow that path!
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I really was a child of the National Guard base in St. Paul, so I can’t claim that it was one person who necessarily mentored me or sparked my passion for aviation and service. My father shared his love of aviation with my brother and I, but his co-workers also were the ones that invited us up for lunch, gave us tours around the hangars, and were the first to give me a call when they heard I had accepted my appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. The support and excitement that I got from my father’s friends, who have known me since I was born, has been amazing and a further source of inspiration in my future.
What was your favorite class or activity? How did that help you become the student you are today? What was the most beneficial part of the class or activity?
I was a part of the LSHS girls swim and dive team for five years, and I don’t know who I would be today without it. My coach for four of those years, Mr. Richard Ringeisen, held us to the highest standard, both physically and morally. When we thought we were bending so much we would break, he told us to bend more. It was never a “you can rest,” but a “you can dig deeper.” Everyone who went through the program with him is tough as rocks – I can promise you that. And for four years, he oversaw our development. He encouraged all of us to be honest, hard-working, and to work as a team rather than an individual. This has bled into my life, from (of course) swimming, to school, to my personal life. Under his supervision, my growth was of the highest moral and mental sort, and I can’t thank him enough for that.
What has been the most difficult part about the past year-plus? How did you overcome it?
The most difficult part of the past year has been the physical separation from my friends and classmates. Though, through that, I have come to realize the value of family. Through thick and thin, they’ve always had my back and I knew, but didn’t fully realize until I spent so much time with them, that they are always there for me when I need them. In such difficult and lonely times, I’m glad to have such an amazing family behind me!
What advice would you give to younger students?
Life is a journey; it has ups and downs. Enjoy all of it.
