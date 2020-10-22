For the 2020-2021 season, Lakeville Sno-Trackers will be enrolling students who will be a minimum of 11 years of age by the time the Snowmobile Safety Training review class starts Nov. 18.
Lakeville Sno-Trackers will be offering an online course review, quiz and driver performance for the 2020-2021 snowmobile season.
The review and quiz can be scheduled either Session 1 from 5-7 p.m. or Session 2 from 7-9 p.m. (limit of eight students per session) on either Nov. 18, 19, or Dec. 9, 10. The review and quiz will be conducted at 9446 210th St. W., Lakeville. The driver performance session will be conducted from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the same address.
Per DNR guidelines; all students will be required to complete the online course at snowmobilecourse.com (fee for the course is $24.95), complete the review and quiz, and complete the driver performance. Upon completion participants will be able to print a certificate from the DNR website and legally snowmobile.
In addition to the $24.95 snowmobilecourse.com cost, a total of $10 will be charged for instructional materials and DNR certificate.
Register online at lakevillesnotrackers.com by clicking on the link “Register Online” or email Dwill22831@gmail.com or call 612-616-2319.
