Ella and Brielle Freeburg share the stage at Children’s Theatre Company
Two Lakeville sisters are looking forward to sharing the same stage through June 18 for productions of the Children’s Theatre Company’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical.”
Though Ella Freeburg has appeared in several previous musicals, including two at CTC, this is the first for her younger sister, Brielle, a sixth-grader at Century Middle School in Lakeville.
While this is her debut, Brielle has been involved in other performance arts. She’s trained in trapeze, contortion and gymnastics and plays piano, drums and guitar.
“I’ve learned a lot from my sister Ella who has done a lot of shows,” she said, “but CTC is teaching me how to bring my character to life in my own way. It’s been awesome!”
Ella, a junior at the St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, has performed in CTC’s Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” and Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.” She also been part of the cast of “Music Man” at Chanhassen Dinner Theaters; “A Christmas Carol” and “Music Man” at the Guthrie Theater; and “The Nether” at Jungle Theater.
“I am ecstatic to be in such a fun show with my little sister,” Ella said. “Seeing her come out of her shell and be so brave on stage has been so much fun.”
Ella said she has learned a lot from CTC directors and fellow cast members, and now she gets to share that knowledge with her sister.
“I’ve learned so much from all of the amazing actors around me about how fun it can be to make bold choices on stage,” Ella said. “The adult actors have especially set a great example of how acting is all about thinking outside of the box and trying new things.”
Brielle said she’s spent a lot of time over the years hanging out with her mother in the basements of theaters waiting for Ella to finish rehearsals or performances.
“That’s always been fun – we’d play games and have picnics,” she said. “But now I get to be part of the production, which is even more fun. I feel so lucky to be part of the show!”
“Over the years my sister has been so supportive of the shows that I do,” Ella said, “and so being able to share the stage with her has been such a blast. Seeing how much she loves it is so fun to see, and I am sure we will be doing more shows together in the future.”
Brielle was cast as Manny, the younger sibling of the lead character Greg Heffley, a middle school student.
She says her character wants to help Greg, but sometimes ends up causing trouble accidentally.
“I’m excited to be in the show with my big sister and make new friends,” Brielle said. “And I really wanted the role of Manny because I know what it’s like to be the youngest of three.”
The musical recounts Greg’s efforts to avoid being at the bottom of the middle school popularity chart, but it’s never easy navigating those years.
Among those who are caught up in Greg’s plans are Ella’s character, Pauline, a popular girl in school.
“At the beginning of the show she is very conscious about how she is perceived by others, but by the end she learns to be herself in school,” Ella said. “I think that my role is so cool to play because I have to be so different than how I normally am in real life.”
The musical is based on the The New York Times best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series and media franchise.
The series by author and illustrator Jeff Kinney has received six Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and is published in 66 languages.
Five movies have been created based on the books.
“Diving back into Jeff Kinney’s all-too-relatable world of middle school mayhem conjures up that sweet and vulnerable time in life when everything feels upside down, but all you really need is one good friend to see you through it,” director Jenn Thompson said in a press release. “I can’t wait to share this hilarious and heartwarming story with CTC audiences, both young and old, and in the middle.”
“It’s a show that will make people smile and laugh,” Brielle said. “The actors are super-talented.”
“This show is hilarious, not only for kids but even for adults too,” Ella said. “The show is new, so anyone who sees it will be the first people to see this new script on stage, which is so cool!”
CTC’s musical version has been updated with some new songs and scenes.
“I love the choreography, the music, the costumes, and the people,” Brielle said. “We have so much fun.”
“I always love dancing and doing fun choreography, and this show has tons of that,” Ella said. “It’s also been so cool to see all of the props and the set pieces; it looks like a page of notebook paper that came to life.”
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical” runs April 22 through June 18 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage at the CTC in Minneapolis. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/wimpy or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400. Ticket prices range from $15 to $78.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
