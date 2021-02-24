Associated Press — The Lakeville Area School District has reached a settlement with the family of a student who suffered a brain injury following an asthma attack at her middle school.
The family of Aaliyah Bowen blames a school nurse who administered an inhaler for the girl’s asthma at McGuire Middle School in April 2019 and then sent her back to gym class.
The lawsuit says Bowen lost consciousness and was without oxygen for 30 minutes, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
“Because of Defendants’ failures, (Bowen) will likely remain in a vegetative state for the rest of her life,” her family’s attorney, Richard Student, wrote in an October 2019 court filing.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed because the agreement is under court seal.
Bowen’s family sought monetary damages in excess of $10 million from the district, according to the original court filing.
The parents of Aaliyah – Marquetta Silva and Kenyatta Bowen – alleged that Aaliyah, then 14, went to the nurse’s office on April 16, 2019, complaining of an asthma exacerbation, was treated, but was told to return to physical education class where she lost consciousness and was hospitalized.
The lawsuit alleged that Aaliyah’s condition deteriorated after she returned to class, and her airways narrowed to the point she could not breathe.
She lost consciousness and was oxygen deprived for approximately 30 minutes and suffered cerebral hypoxia/anoxia until she was intubated by first responders, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit charged the district and its nurse with violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Human Rights Act.
The lawsuit said the damages the family sustained include pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and disability as a result of Aaliyah’s brain and other injuries. They also sought damages for Aaliyah’s medical expenses, caretaking costs and loss of future income.
A GoFundMe page was set up for the family May 20, 2019, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-aaliyah.
Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune added to this report.
