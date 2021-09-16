Early voting at District 194 Office only for district residents outside Lakeville
Voters in the city of Lakeville can vote early, in person on two ballot questions and for one District 194 School Board seat starting today (Sept. 17) at Lakeville City Hall.
Ballots at the Lakeville Area School District Office for in-person, early voting are for District 194 residents in Dakota and Scott counties who outside Lakeville city boundaries. Early voting at the District Office will start Tuesday, Oct. 26. Those ballots will only contain the two District 194-related choices.
District 194 will have a special election to fill a School Board vacancy created after Zach Duckworth was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020.
The candidates for the open seat are Carly Anderson, Cinta Schmitz, Edward Reuben Spinner and Diane Wolden.
District 194 is also posing a question to voters to ask for authorization to increase School Board membership from six to seven.
The additional question for city of Lakeville residents only will ask if the city can issue up to $38 million of bonds to develop recreational trails, construct new community park facilities, improve existing parks and athletic courts, construct an outdoor ice sheet at Hasse Arena and make improvements to arts and environmental learning centers.
Lakeville residents can vote in person at City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave., during regular business hours Monday through Friday now until Friday, Oct. 29.
In addition, City Hall will be open Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for early, in-person voting.
Early voting will be available for District 194 residents outside Lakeville at the District Office, 17630 Juniper Way:
Tuesday, Oct. 26, to Friday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Another early voting option is to request an absentee ballot.
An absentee ballot application is at City Hall or lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information for Lakeville residents.
For District 194 residents outside Lakeville, an absentee ballot application is at the District Office or isd194.org/board/elections.
If one downloads the application online, it can be mailed, faxed, emailed or delivered in person to Lakeville City Hall or the District Office.
If the application is approved, a ballot will be sent by U.S. Mail or issued in person if brought to City Hall or the District Office. People are encouraged to return a completed ballot right away. Ballots received after Election Day will not be counted.
Early voting and absentee requests at the District Office are for residents outside Lakeville in District 194. Those areas include:
Dakota County – Burnsville precincts 11, 15 and 16; Eureka Township
Scott County – New Market Township, Spring Lake Township, city of Elko New Market and city of Credit River
People can also wait until Election Day to vote. Polls will open for the Nov. 2 election at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Polling locations in the city of Lakeville are the same as they were for the 2020 election.
District 194 residents who live outside Lakeville can vote on Nov. 2 at:
Burnsville Precinct 11 – ZOE Church, 14300 Burnsville Parkway
Burnsville Precinct 15 – Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E.
Burnsville Precinct 16 – Buck Hill Ski Resort, 15400 Buck Hill Road
Eureka Township – Eureka Town Hall, 25043 Cedar Ave., Farmington
City of Credit River and Spring Lake Township – Credit River City Hall, 18985 Meadow View Blvd., Prior Lake
New Market Township – New Market Town Hall, 8950 230th St.
City of Elko New Market – Elko New Market City Hall, 601 Main St.
For additional information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.state.mn.us.
Lakeville residents who have questions about where to absentee/early vote, contact Lakeville City Hall at 952-985-4400.
Questions regarding Lakeville Area Schools elections should be directed to Deanna Werner, executive assistant to the superintendent and School Board, at 952-232-2001 or deanna.werner@isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
