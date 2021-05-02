Leona Nelson turned 100 years old on April 10.
Nelson has lived at The Fountains at Hosanna in Lakeville for two and a half years. She moved to The Fountains from her lifelong home in Iowa to be closer to her children. Since arriving at The Fountains Nelson has enjoyed being a part of this outstanding senior community. She said she truly enjoys living life. She is involved many of the activities such as Bible study, hymn sing, brain games, happy hour and many more. Nelson plays the piano and often gives scheduled and impromptu concerts for the staff and residents. She taught piano lessons and played the piano and organ in church and loves having the opportunity to share her gift with others.
Nelson is a resident ambassador, and she said she loves meeting and welcoming new residents. She has a passion for making others feel loved and welcome. In the past few months she has befriended a resident who has lived at The Fountains for over five years. The Fountains team members had continually tried to get this resident to come out of her apartment to attend events and/or meals but she always refused and had never participated in anything outside of her apartment. Nelson started visiting this resident frequently and they developed a friendship. Today Nelson and her new friend attend activities together daily. This is just one example of the many amazing things she has done since moving to The Fountains.
