A Lakeville resident is part of the Children’s Theatre Company’s current production of “Annie,” which runs Nov. 7, 2021, through January 9, 2022, opening the first live CTC theatrical season post-pandemic.
Adelyn Frost plays one of the orphans in “Annie,” and she said she is excited to make her CTC debut.
Adelyn, an eighth-grader at Century Middle School, has been acting since she was 4.
Her recent shows include “Annie” (SteppingStone Theatre); “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” (Stages Theater Company); and “Beauty and the Beast” (Black Dirt Theater).
She recently took some time out to answer a few questions for the newspaper.
Why do you enjoy acting?
It allows me to put myself in someone’s else’s shoes and gives my the opportunity to be someone else while on stage. I enjoy meeting new people each show is like being with a new family.
Why did you want to audition for the show?
I wanted to try a new theater company and I grew up watching “Annie” and thought it would be a fun show to be in.
What was your reaction of being selected to perform?
I was very excited to be selected for a role with the theater company.
What is the practice schedule?
Tuesday-Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday longer days, only Mondays off.
How do you fit that in to your other school and other activity commitments?
I have been doing homework after school, in the car and during my breaks between rehearsal. I was in cross country running and was able to go to practice after school before my rehearsals started.
What is the best part about being in the show?
Meeting new people and I love learning new dances.
Anything else?
I am really excited to make my debut with the Children’s Theatre Company! Hope you can come see Annie it’s going to be a really fun show!
The play recounts the story of Annie — a good-natured, yet mischievously feisty, young girl. She takes on the world and, with an equal share of moxie and music, unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit. Like Annie and Daddy Warbucks sing, “The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow!”
“Annie is, without question, one of the truly great American musicals,” said director Peter Rothstein. “It is set in the Great Depression and the young hero of the story offers a profound voice of hope, determination, and optimism. The musical is also a celebration of non-traditional and chosen families. I hope audiences young and old are captivated by her spunk, her charm, and her wisdom.”
Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/annie or by calling the ticket office at 612-874-0400. Ticket prices range from $15-$88.
