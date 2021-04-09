Longtime Lakeville resident Charles Webber has been appointed as district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District. Webber will be replacing Judge Rex D. Stacey and will be chambered in Shakopee in Scott County.
“I am honored to appoint Mr. Webber to the First Judicial District,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Mr. Webber is a proven leader, having spent over 25 years as a trial and appellate lawyer across the country. His good nature and wealth of legal experience will serve him well in this new role.”
“Mr. Webber is a strong addition to the Scott County bench,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “With a commitment to justice and service to his community, he will bring an important perspective to the bench.”
The First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley Counties.
Webber is a partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. He is a trial and appellate specialist and has represented clients in a wide range of litigation in state and federal courts and in arbitrations.
Webber is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, and the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and he is a member of American Board of Trial Advocates.
His community involvement includes serving as a member and immediate past chair of the board of St. Stephen’s Human Services in Minneapolis, a worship-team leader and lay reader at St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville, and the leader of his firm’s Pro Bono Conciliation Court Clinic. Webber is a past and current member of numerous bar associations.
Webber earned his bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, from the University of Minnesota, and juris doctorate with honors from the University of Chicago Law School.
For more information about the judicial selection process, go online to mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments.
