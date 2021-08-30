Kaitlyn Peterson to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Kaitlyn Peterson of Lakeville will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
The photo of Kaitlyn was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
Kaitlyn, a 2018 Lakeville North graduate, said she is proud to be a 2020/2021 Minnesota Best Buddies Ambassador and the 2020 Miss Amazing Minnesota Junior Miss Queen. She is an advocate, singer, ASL signer and model. She will also be walking next month in FashionABLE during Fashion Week MN.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk, a fundraiser that has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program.
Buddy Walk events are held in more than 200 cities across the country, as well as select international locations. This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19.
Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 18, is available online at www.ndss.org.
