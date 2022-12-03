Erin Grand offers her take on ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
Former Lakeville resident Erin Grand is sending a gift to fans this holiday season with the recent release of her take on “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Former Lakeville resident Erin Grand is sending a gift to fans this holiday season with the recent release of her take on “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
“Something I love about cover songs is being able to take them and make them your own, just like you do writing your own music,” the Nashville-based Grand said in a press release.
“That’s what I did with this one. I really love jazz Christmas music and I felt like we could jazz this one up a bit. Alex Kiel, my producer, really helped me form this into something totally different yet totally me. We had Alex on the organ and bass, Jon Krentz on the lead guitar and Tyler Kloewer on the drums. We sat in Alex’s studio in a circle and just plugged in and recorded it in one take, and it turned out to be this super cool, intimate acoustic vibe.”
The song is available for preview on her Instagram page and on Spotify.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” wraps up a busy year for Grand, who started in the music business in a Lakeville Christian rock band then in an acoustic duo with her friend Madison. The full-time Nashville resident since February 2020, released her debut EP, “Anything But Casual” in January.
The EP includes previously released tunes like the sultry, beat-driven “Mood” and the carefree, quirky “Better With Wine.” Grand co-wrote all of the songs, as they showcase her distinct vocal tenor and strength, along with candid and witty lyrics.
She also produced the “Casual Sessions” video series, featuring an acoustic version of each “Anything But Casual” track.
The single “Eye to Eye” with Zack Dyer was released in July, and was co-written by Grand with Cody Cooper and Kiel.
Grand says she draws inspiration for her music from the stylings of Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars. She calls her sound “pop country with a lot of soul.”
To learn more about Erin Grand, visit ErinGrand.com, and follow Erin Grand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
