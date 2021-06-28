Twin Cities award-winning true crime author and publisher, Allison Mann, is set to release “Fallen Woman the True Story of Linda May Spencer: Madam, Maven, Mother” on July 20.
Lifetime Movie Network’s recent release of “Soccer Mom Madam” has brought a renewed interest to the modern-day madam, Mann said in a press release. Spencer was not unlike Anna Gristina, who is the subject of the new film.
“Fallen Woman” is a true crime biography detailing the rise and fall of Spencer whose story is not as glamorous as the “Soccer Mom Madam” would have people believe. Spencer fought hard against the city of St. Paul to keep her two saunas operational from the late 1970s until she pleaded guilty to felony promotion of prostitution and racketeering charges.
Where their two stories collide is in the intense desire for both Spencer and Gristina to provide for their children, Mann said. What drove these women was not to break the law or be rich, it was to give their children a life free from need and struggle.
And while Spencer and Gristina were both successful in rising to the top of their industry, they also worked to hide the true nature of their business.
Spencer’s struggles with addiction and the realities of prostitution are highlighted in the book giving readers a real look at what it means to be a madam, a maven and a mother.
More information about the book is at allisonmannmn.com/fallen-woman.
