Nina Galindez of Lakeville is making her Stages Theatre Company debut this holiday season in “Elf the Musical Jr.” Nina is in the eighth grade at Scott Highlands Middle School and has also performed with Children’s Castle, Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre, and Betty Jo’s Dance Center.
“ ‘Elf’ is my favorite Christmas story, and I am excited to be a part of making it come alive onstage,” Galindez said. “What I love about participating in theater is that you can be part of a bigger production, and that you can be someone completely different on the stage.”
“Elf the Musical Jr.” runs Nov. 19-Dec. 27 at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts.
The production marks the return of live in-door theater at the Hopkins venue.
“Elf” recounts the story of Buddy the Elf’s quest to find his true identity. The musical is based on the holiday film from New Line Cinema.
Tickets are $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60-plus); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more. To purchase individual tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
