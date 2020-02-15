Lakeville resident Laurie Knutson has joined Minnetonka-based Platinum Group, a management consulting firm that advises business owners, private equity funds and family offices, as an executive consultant.
Most recently, she was president at Ōmcare, a health technology company pioneering products that enable remote care in the home.
Knutson brings 25 years of interim leadership and business strategy to Platinum Group, including product development, marketing, sales, operations and financial positions. Her experience ranges from start-ups to growth and legacy businesses, primarily in healthcare, technology and financial service organizations. Previously, she held executive positions at Jump Technologies, US Bank, FIS, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Knutson holds a master’s degree in finance from the Carlson School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College. She currently is a board member of CycleHealth, which recently joined with the YMCA to focus on helping youths find joy in being healthy and active, and serves as a private professional fiduciary for seniors.
