Krueger & Juelich Headshots

Lakeville resident Ryan Schmisek (center) has joined Krueger & Juelich, PLLC as a solo small firm board member. The joined firm in Minnetonka is now, Krueger, Juelich & Schmisek PLLC and focuses on family law and estate planning services. Also in the photo are Sherri Krueger and Elizabeth Juelich.

