Caroline Kelley, a commercial aviation major from Lakeville, was part of the University of North Dakota Flying Team, which captured second place at the 2021 Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference.

The UND Flying Team performed exceptionally, with several individuals placing high in key events.

Participants were tested on how well they could recognize and identify a variety of aircraft, how well they could plot and navigate a simulated cross-country flight with a number of variables and their ability to solve mathematical flight planning computations using a manually operated flight computer, among other challenges.

