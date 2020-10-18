Susan Rajbhandari has been elected to district director in Minnesota Toastmasters District 6. His term extends from July 2020 to June 2021.
In this role, he is responsible for directly administering and overseeing the district’s day-to-day operations, finances and human resources for more than 1,500 Toastmasters throughout Minnesota.
“Leadership is about the people you’re serving. It’s about working with individuals and groups for the betterment of all,” he said.
As a member of Lakeville Toastmasters, Rajbhandari served in many club leadership positions and worked his way up to the district level by serving as both an area and division director.
He has also earned the distinction of Distinguished Toastmaster. The award is the highest honor Toastmasters bestows, and recognizes a superior level of achievement in both communication and leadership.
“I look forward to providing as much opportunity as possible for individuals willing to grow in a positive and encouraging environment,” he said. “ My vision is to live the Toastmasters values: integrity, respect, service and excellence.”
Rajbhandari works as a technology project manager at UnitedHealth Group - Optum. He enjoys hiking, camping, swimming, driving, music, movies and spending time with his family.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
