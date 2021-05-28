Evan El-Halawani of Lakeville was among the recipients of the James J. Duane III Student Life Leadership Award.

The award is given to seniors in recognition of extraordinary performance as a student leader at Lehigh University. The following areas are used as a basis for evaluating outstanding performance: overall impact on Lehigh students, program development, and implementation, bridging cultural differences, and student governance by taking a role to improve student, faculty and staff interactions.

