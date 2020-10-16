Lakeville resident Monica Joubert was crowned National Ms. American Woman of Service 2020 in September in Portland, Maine.
Joubert was nominated in May, which allowed her to compete for a national title within the American Women of Service Organization. She competed for three days across several events with other contestants to earn the year-long title that awards the privilege of this national title and will spend her year promoting her platform of disability inclusion and focusing on community service.
During the competition weekend Joubert received many awards for her community service. She won the Eric Mederios Memorial Foundation award, the Tommy B award for her work within the special needs’ community, the Mental Health Warrior Award, and the Bronze Presidential service award. During final competition she won Americana Themed wear, the Positive pageantry award and Miss Congeniality before being named National Ms. American Woman of Service 2020.
Over the course of the next year, Joubert will use her time as National Ms. American Woman of service to work with organizations like Best Buddies, Miss Amazing, Special Olympics and her own nonprofit South of the River Inclusive Play to bring awareness and acceptance of people with disabilities in the community. She will also promote American Women of Service national platform of “The Crown CARES.” Which works toward creating a respectful environment in society.
“I am honored and humbled to be named a National Woman of Service. I want to continue to build a thriving community where people of all abilities feel welcome and have a place to call home,” Joubert said. “Being an active member of the community and promoting inclusion has truly been a labor of love for me.”
Joubert has been a 30-year resident of Lakeville and sits on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council for the city of Lakeville. She is also the board secretary for Pan-O-Prog, and volunteers her time with many other organizations like Best Buddies and Miss Amazing. In addition to her community service, she is finishing her degree at Bethel University in the hopes of becoming a middle school Special Education teacher.
American Women of Service is a community service-based pageant, created with the following goals:
• To empower women across the country to become the best version of themselves possible.
• To encourage women who serve in their communities to share that love with others around them and inspire others to do the same.
• To create a positive, encouraging, empowering sisterhood of beautiful women who are interested in motivating others through community involvement and community service.
• To promote anti-bullying at all ages and in all areas of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.