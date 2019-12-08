Lakeville resident Jacqueline Bluem, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, was reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy, which regulates the practice of alcohol and drug counseling and professional counseling/professional clinical counseling in the state of Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made the appointment that was effective Dec. 1 with Bluem’s term expiring Jan. 2, 2023.

Tags

Load comments